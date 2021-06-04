Markets
BNTX

UK Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Aged 12 To 15

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The UK's medicine regulator has authorized Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it authorized the use of the vaccine in the younger age group following a review of its safety, quality and effectiveness.

It has not yet been decided whether to give children the vaccine yet. The decision will be made by the UK's vaccines committee, MHRA said in a statement.

The Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is already approved in U.K for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and above.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular