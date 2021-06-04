UK Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Aged 12 To 15

(RTTNews) - The UK's medicine regulator has authorized Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it authorized the use of the vaccine in the younger age group following a review of its safety, quality and effectiveness.

It has not yet been decided whether to give children the vaccine yet. The decision will be made by the UK's vaccines committee, MHRA said in a statement.

The Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is already approved in U.K for use in adults and adolescents aged 16 years and above.

