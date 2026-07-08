UK Authorization Strengthens Coinbase's Global Growth Strategy?

Coinbase Global COIN recently secured authorization to offer investment services in the United Kingdom, enabling eligible users to trade derivatives and equities alongside cryptocurrencies. The approval marks another milestone in Coinbase’s effort to build a comprehensive, globally regulated digital asset platform. As regulatory clarity improves across major markets, the company is strengthening its position as one of the few crypto-native firms capable of serving both institutional and retail clients within established regulatory frameworks.



The United Kingdom is a strategically important market, given its deep capital markets and leadership in fintech adoption. According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), nearly 7 million UK adults already own crypto assets, while about 25% of non-owners say they would be more likely to invest under a clear regulatory framework. With the UK's comprehensive crypto regulations expected to take effect in October 2027, Coinbase is well-positioned to benefit from rising adoption. Its UK product suite now spans crypto trading, derivatives, equities, stablecoin payments, savings, borrowing, with tokenized real-world assets planned for the future.



The authorization also supports Coinbase's broader international expansion strategy. The company has steadily secured licenses across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, reducing reliance on the U.S. market while broadening its global customer base. Management described the approval as the largest expansion of Coinbase's UK offering since entering the market. More broadly, Coinbase is transforming from a crypto exchange into an "everything exchange," aiming to provide a unified platform for cryptocurrencies, derivatives, tokenized assets, stablecoins and, eventually, additional traditional financial products as regulations evolve.

What About COIN’s Peers?

Circle Internet Group’s CRCL international expansion strengthened its position as a global fintech powerhouse. By expanding its footprint across Europe, Asia and Latin America, Circle has gained stronger access to regulated digital markets. By accelerating global USDC adoption, Circle positions itself for sustained growth and leadership in the rapidly evolving digital financial ecosystem.



Robinhood Markets’ HOOD international expansion enables it to tap into rising global retail investing demand. By establishing operations in the United Kingdom and Asia, Robinhood broadens revenue streams and reduces reliance on U.S. markets. With strategic acquisitions and regional hubs, Robinhood is well-positioned for sustained growth and a stronger presence in the global fintech landscape.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have lost 30.3% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the industry.



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COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, significantly above the industry average of 9.6.



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Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s second-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. While the consensus estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has witnessed no movement in the last 30 days, the same for 2027 has moved south in the same time frame.





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The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2026 revenues and earnings indicates year-over-year decreases. Nonetheless, the consensus estimate for 2027 revenues and earnings indicates an increase.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.