UK authorises GSK's drug to treat endometrial cancer

October 02, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's drugs regulator on Monday approved GSK's GSK.L drug, Jemperli, to be used with chemotherapy for cancer of the womb lining as a first line treatment.

Jemperli is now authorised to be used together with chemotherapy to slow the progression of endometrial cancers, increasing life expectancy for patients, the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said.

