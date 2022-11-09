US Markets
PFE

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID booster targeting BA.4/5

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH BEIER

November 09, 2022 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Adds background

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 booster from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and the original coronavirus strain.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the vaccine was approved for use as a booster dose in people aged 12 years and older after it was found to meet safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

"All approved COVID booster vaccines help to improve the protection obtained from earlier doses of the vaccine and help give longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19," according to the MHRA.

Pfizer and BioNTech last week said their so-called bivalent COVID-19 vaccine tailored for BA.4/5 produced a strong antibody response in older adults than the original shot after one month, and in October said it generated a strong immune response.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.