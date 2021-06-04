US Markets
PFE

UK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Britain's medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.

She added that it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular