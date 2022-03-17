UK approves AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID treatment

Adds details from MHRA statement, background

March 17 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for patients with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic.

The decision to grant approval for the treatment was endorsed by the government's independent expert scientific advisory body after reviewing the evidence, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail, branded Evusheld, has already been authorised in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

