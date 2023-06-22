UK approval of Sizewell C nuclear plant lawful, court rules

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, dismissing a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argued that Britain failed to consider alternatives to nuclear power to meet its emissions targets when approving the plant, which is being built by French energy giant EDF EDF.PA.

Judge David Holgate rejected the group's challenge in a written ruling on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

