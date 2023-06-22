News & Insights

Public Companies
EDF

UK approval of Sizewell C nuclear plant lawful, court rules

Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

June 22, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's approval of the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant was lawful, London's High Court ruled on Thursday, dismissing a legal challenge over the environmental impact of the project.

Campaign group Together Against Sizewell C argued that Britain failed to consider alternatives to nuclear power to meet its emissions targets when approving the plant, which is being built by French energy giant EDF EDF.PA.

Judge David Holgate rejected the group's challenge in a written ruling on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.