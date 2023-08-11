News & Insights

Markets
UNH

UK antitrust watchdog provisionally clears $1.58 bln UnitedHealth-EMIS deal

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

August 11, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has provisionally cleared UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N 1.24 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS EMISG.L.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it provisionally found no competition concerns in the deal between specialist health care tech and software companies which provide services to Britain's NHS.

($1 = 0.7871 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsBioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.