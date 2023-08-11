UK antitrust watchdog provisionally clears $1.58 bln UnitedHealth-EMIS deal

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it has provisionally cleared UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N 1.24 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS EMISG.L.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it provisionally found no competition concerns in the deal between specialist health care tech and software companies which provide services to Britain's NHS.

($1 = 0.7871 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.