UK antitrust regulator: We await new Microsoft proposal on Activision deal

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator is waiting for Microsoft to submit a modified deal structure to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, its boss Sarah Cardell said on Thursday.

"We understand from Microsoft that they would like to put forward proposals to us to restructure the deal, potentially re-notifying that deal, to address our competition concerns," she told Sky News. "If they do that we will consider those restructured proposals carefully."

