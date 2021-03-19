UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT

Adds further details from report

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator is set to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc FB.O in the next few months, after similar actions into Google GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O early this year, Financial Times reported on Friday. (https://on.ft.com/3luWFs6)

The Competition and Markets Authority would look into the way Facebook allegedly uses customer data against rivals in social media and online advertising, people close to the matter told FT.

The investigation is also likely to examine Facebook's status as a so-called gatekeeper for its ability to collect data from users to boost its advantage over rivals.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

