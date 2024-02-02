News & Insights

BioTech
TMO

UK antitrust regulator looks into Thermo Fisher's $3.1 bln deal for Olink

February 02, 2024 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it was looking into Thermo Fisher Scientific's TMO.N $3.1 billion deal to buy biotech firm Olink Holding AB OLK.O.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether the deal, if carried into effect, would result in substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO
OLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.