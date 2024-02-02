UK antitrust regulator looks into Thermo Fisher's $3.1 bln deal for Olink

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it was looking into Thermo Fisher Scientific's TMO.N $3.1 billion deal to buy biotech firm Olink Holding AB OLK.O.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering whether the deal, if carried into effect, would result in substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

