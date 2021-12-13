UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 bln Nuance deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it will look into Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc NUAN.O.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was considering whether the deal would or would not result in lessening of competition in the UK market. Interested parties have until Jan. 10 to comment on the deal, it said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

