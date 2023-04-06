UK antitrust regulator looks at Amazon's takeover of vacuum maker iRobot

Adds Amazon comment

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Britain is to investigate Amazon.com's anticipated takeover of robot vacuum maker iRobot Corp IRBT.O, the country's competition regulator said on Thursday.

The e-commerce giant's planned $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, aimed at expanding its stable of smart home devices, is already being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it is also now considering whether the deal could reduce competition in the connected device market. Invitations to comment on the combination are now open, said the CMA.

An Amazon spokesperson said customers would benefit from its takeover, adding: "We’re working cooperatively with the relevant regulators in their review of the merger."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)

