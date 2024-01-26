News & Insights

UK antitrust regulator begins probe into Vodafone-Hutchison mobile merger

January 26, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it had formally launched an investigation into the $19 billion merger between Vodafone's VOD.L UK operation and CK Hutchison's 0001.HK Three UK, reviewing whether the deal will hurt competition.

The tie-up, announced last year, will reduce the number of mobile networks in Britain from four to three, challenging a tenet long held by regulators that four operators in major markets helps keep prices low.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) now has 40 working days to investigate, or until March 22, by which time it must decide whether to progress its review to an in-depth, phase 2 probe, which lasts 24 weeks.

"This deal would bring together two of the major players in the UK telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.

"The CMA will assess how this tie-up between rival networks could impact competition before deciding next steps."

