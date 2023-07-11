News & Insights

UK annual wage growth 7.3% in three months to May: ONS

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

July 11, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British wages excluding bonuses were 7.3% higher in the three months to May than a year earlier, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.1% rise.

The Bank of England is monitoring pay growth closely as it assesses how much inflationary pressure remains in Britain's economy after its 13 back-to-back interest rate increases.

