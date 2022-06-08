UK annual house price rise slows to 10.5% - Halifax

The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed to 10.5% in May from 10.8% in April, monthly figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose for an 11th consecutive month, up by 1.0% in May after a 1.2% increase in April.

