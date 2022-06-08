UK annual house price rise slows to 10.5% - Halifax

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The annual pace of house price increases in Britain slowed to 10.5% in May from 10.8% in April, monthly figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

Prices rose for an 11th consecutive month, up by 1.0% in May after a 1.2% increase in April.

(Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.