UK annual house price growth hits new 10-year low: Halifax

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

May 09, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in annual terms by just 0.1% in April, their smallest year-on-year increase since December 2012, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

Prices fell by 0.3% in month-on-month terms, the first drop this year and following a 0.8% increase in March, Halifax said.

