AZN

UK analysis finds two doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 85-90% effective

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot.

PHE also estimated that the COVID-19 vaccine programme overall had prevented the deaths of 13,000 over-60s up to May 9, and stopped 39,100 of those over 65 from needing hospital treatment from COVID-19.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters