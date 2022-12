LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Thousands of British ambulance workers will stage two further strikes on Jan. 11 and 23 in a dispute over pay and staffing, their trade union said on Thursday, after a similar walkout by staff on Wednesday.

