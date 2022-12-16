US Markets
AMZN

UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

December 16, 2022 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

Adds context

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representing the staff said on Friday.

"Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike," GMB Senior Organiser Amanda Gearing said in a statement.

The GMB union said more than 98% of workers voted in favour of strikes on a turnout of over 63%, adding that industrial action would likely take place in the new year.

Britain is facing an unprecedented number of strikes across several sectors, including ambulance, transport, nurses and health workers, as workers struggling with surging inflation demand better pay and conditions.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.