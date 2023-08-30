News & Insights

Commodities
EZJ

UK air traffic control says problem which caused flight cancellations won't happen again

Credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS

August 30, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The disruption to flights into and out of Britain caused by a technical failure on Monday will not happen again after changes were made to the system, the head of the country's air traffic control group NATS said.

"We've worked incredibly hard since we restored the service back on Monday to make sure that this type of event can't happen again," NATS CEO Martin Rolfe told the BBC on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EZJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.