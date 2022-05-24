UK aims to sell more of 30-year green bond in July or Sept

Britain aims to hold a syndication to sell more of its 1.5% July 2053 green gilt in either July or September, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office said on Tuesday.

Britain drew more than $100 billion of demand for the bond when it was sold 6 billion pounds of the bond at its launch in October.

"Attendees unanimously supported the DMO's current plan to reopen the 1-1/2% Green Gilt 2053 by syndication in the (July to September) quarter," the DMO said after a regular meeting with gilt dealers and investors.

The DMO also said dealers backed a planned syndication of the 1.125% 2073 conventional gilt GBT1E73= in June.

