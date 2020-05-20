UK aims to restart sport in near future with new taskforce

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at how competitive sports can resume behind closed doors in the near future, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, under a new taskforce examinining how the recreational and leisure sector can restart.

Dowden said the taskforce would "help us think through how we can get sport back safely in a way that works for both clubs, players and supporters alike."

He added that guidance published last week for how elite athletes could resume training would "pave the way for the return of live sports behind closed doors in the near future."

