UK aerospace supplier Senior Plc posts half-year loss

British aerospace supplier Senior Plc swung to a loss in the first half of 2020 and shelved its interim dividend as costs rose and its sales were hammered by coronavirus-driven cuts across the air industry and other manufacturing partners.

The company, which counts planemaker Boeing BA.N and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar CAT.N as some of its biggest customers, reported a pretax loss of 136.3 million pounds ($178.44 million), compared with a profit of 26.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7638 pounds)

