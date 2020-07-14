Markets

UK accounting watchdog says third of audits fail quality test

Iain Withers Reuters
Britain's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday that a third of audits by the country's leading accounting firms failed its quality test, piling further pressure on a sector already being questioned over its competence.

The Financial Reporting Council said 29 of 88 audits inspected needed improvements, with 7 of these requiring significant improvements.

"We are concerned that firms are still not consistently achieving the necessary level of audit quality. While firms have made some improvements and we have observed instances of good practice, it is clear that further progress is required," said David Rule, the FRC's executive director of supervision.

"The tone from the top at the firms needs to support a culture of challenge and to back auditors making tough decisions."

The inspections covered audits by the UK's seven largest firms - Deloitte, PWC, EY, KPMG, BDO, Grant Thornton and Mazars.

