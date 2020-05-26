Markets

UK accounting watchdog investigates Eddie Stobart audits

Huw Jones Reuters
LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting regulator said on Tuesday it had opened investigations into audits by KPMG and PwC of haulier Eddie Stobart Logistics ESLE.L plc.

Shares in the British haulier were suspended in 2019 because of its failure to publish results on time after it found 2018 adjusted operating profit was overstated by about 2 million pounds ($2.46 million).

"The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has commenced two investigations into the audits of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc for the years ended 30 November 2017 (KPMG) and 30 November 2018 (PwC)," the FRC said in a statement.

The company, known for its green and red trucks, took a 169 million pounds charge in its half-year results published in February as it took its first steps to move past the damaging accounting scandal.

($1 = 0.8117 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)

