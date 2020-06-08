Markets
TSCO

UK accounting watchdog closes remaining probe into Tesco

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Britain's accounting watchdog said it has closed its investigation into accountants at Tesco in relation to the British supermarket chain's 250 million pound ($317.35 million) overstatement of profit in 2014.

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said it has closed its investigation into accountants at Tesco TSCO.L in relation to the British supermarket chain's 250 million pound ($317.35 million) overstatement of profit in 2014.

The Financial Reporting Council had already closed its investigation into Tesco's former chief financial officer in 2016, and into its former auditors in 2017.

The investigation into accountants working within Tesco had been paused pending the Serious Fraud Office's trial of senior Tesco employees on charges relating to the overstatement.

A re-trial by the SFO of Tesco executives collapsed in 2018.

The FRC said that following the conclusion of SFO proceedings and consideration of material from the fraud agency, it has decided to end its investigation into the Tesco accountants.

($1 = 0.7878 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular