UK 5-year gilt prices hit 6-week high after weak PMI data

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Five-year British government bonds hit a six-week high on Monday, after much weaker-than expected purchasing managers' data from Britain, Germany and France reduced expectations of where Bank of England interest rates will peak.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR, which move inversely to prices, sank more than 13 basis points (bps) on the day to as low as 4.230% at 0901 GMT, nudging past a low of 4.231% struck on July 20 to their lowest since June 9.

Interest-rate sensitive two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were down 12 bps on the day at 4.82% at 0900 GMT, compared with a 7 bp fall for equivalent German government bonds EU2YT=RR.

Twenty-year year gilts GB20YT=RR fell to their lowest since May 22 at 4.347%, down 12 bps on the day.

Financial markets now price in Bank of England interest rates peaking at 5.75% in November, compared with pricing last week which showed a slightly over 50% chance of them reaching 6% in early 2024, and bets on a 6.5% peak earlier in July.

The BoE is seen as mostly likely to raise rates by a quarter point to 5.25% next week, with a one in three chance of a bigger move to 5.5%, similar to expectations late last week.

