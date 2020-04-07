UK 40-year gilt auction draws strongest demand since 2005

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Investors bid for more than three times the amount on offer at an auction of Britain's 40-year benchmark gilt GB40YT=RR on Tuesday, in the strongest demand at any British gilt auction since 2005.

Investors bid for 3.13 times the 1.25 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) on offer of the 1.75% 2057 gilt, and the average successful bidder will receive a yield of 0.719%.

Gilt futures FLGcv1 rallied by around 20 ticks after the auction to hit a day's high, and 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR erased earlier losses to stand broadly flat on the day, in contrast to price falls for U.S. and German government bonds.

A larger sale of 2023 gilts earlier on Tuesday also drew a bid-to-cover ratio above 3, which at the time was the highest since 2017.

($1 = 0.8125 pounds)

