UK 40-year gilt auction draws strongest demand since 2005

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Investors bid for more than three times the amount on offer at an auction of Britain's 40-year benchmark gilt on Tuesday, in the strongest demand at any British gilt auction since 2005.

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Investors bid for more than three times the amount on offer at an auction of Britain's 40-year benchmark gilt GB40YT=RR on Tuesday, in the strongest demand at any British gilt auction since 2005.

Investors bid for 3.13 times the 1.25 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) on offer of the 1.75% 2057 gilt, and the average successful bidder will receive a yield of 0.719%.

Gilt futures FLGcv1 rallied by around 20 ticks after the auction to hit a day's high, and 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR erased earlier losses to stand broadly flat on the day, in contrast to price falls for U.S. and German government bonds.

A larger sale of 2023 gilts earlier on Tuesday also drew a bid-to-cover ratio above 3, which at the time was the highest since 2017.

($1 = 0.8125 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Alistair Smout)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters