UK 30-year yields rise to two-week high after BoE moots new sales

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 04, 2022 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose to their highest since Oct. 24 on Friday after the Bank of England said it wanted to undertake "timely" sales of the 19 billion pounds ($21.3 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts it bought last month.

Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, told a European Central Bank conference that the BoE wanted to unwind the purchases in a timely and orderly way, and hoped to say more in the next week or two.

Asked if sales could begin before the end of the year, he did not rule this out.

After Hauser spoke, 30-year gilt yields showed an increase of almost 10 basis points on the day to peak at 3.813% at 1100 GMT, representing a fall in price against German 30-year debt EU30YT=RR where yields were up 1 basis point on the day.

($1 = 0.8913 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter