UK 30-year yields rise to two-week high after BoE moots new sales

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose to their highest since Oct. 24 on Friday after the Bank of England said it wanted to undertake "timely" sales of the 19 billion pounds ($21.3 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts it bought last month.

Andrew Hauser, the BoE's executive director for markets, told a European Central Bank conference that the BoE wanted to unwind the purchases in a timely and orderly way, and hoped to say more in the next week or two.

Asked if sales could begin before the end of the year, he did not rule this out.

After Hauser spoke, 30-year gilt yields showed an increase of almost 10 basis points on the day to peak at 3.813% at 1100 GMT, representing a fall in price against German 30-year debt EU30YT=RR where yields were up 1 basis point on the day.

($1 = 0.8913 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

