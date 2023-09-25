UK 30-year gilts head for biggest daily fall since August

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British 30-year government bond prices GB30YT=RR headed for their sharpest one-day price fall since Aug. 11 on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds downwards in a move that pushed gilt yields up by more than 10 basis points (bps).

The 30-year gilt yield peaked at 4.792% at 1311 GMT, its highest since Sept. 6 and 11 bps higher on the day, and at 1333 GMT was 10.2 bps higher at 4.785%.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 8 bps higher at 4.33%, while interest rate sensitive two-year yields GB2YT=RR were just 3 bps higher at 4.82%.

Financial markets see only a 30% chance of a rate rise by the Bank of England on Nov. 2 after its next policy meeting, following last week's decision to keep interest rates on hold at 5.25%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

