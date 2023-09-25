News & Insights

UK 30-year gilts head for biggest daily fall since August

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

September 25, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British 30-year government bond prices GB30YT=RR headed for their sharpest one-day price fall since Aug. 11 on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds downwards in a move that pushed gilt yields up by more than 10 basis points (bps).

The 30-year gilt yield peaked at 4.792% at 1311 GMT, its highest since Sept. 6 and 11 bps higher on the day, and at 1333 GMT was 10.2 bps higher at 4.785%.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 8 bps higher at 4.33%, while interest rate sensitive two-year yields GB2YT=RR were just 3 bps higher at 4.82%.

Financial markets see only a 30% chance of a rate rise by the Bank of England on Nov. 2 after its next policy meeting, following last week's decision to keep interest rates on hold at 5.25%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.