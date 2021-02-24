UK 30-year gilt yields on track for highest close since July 2019

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British 30-year government bond yields jumped again on Wednesday as prices of U.S. Treasuries continued to slide and were on course to close at their highest levels since mid-2019.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR peaked at 1.426% at 1356 GMT, 10 basis points up on the day, and at 1407 GMT were 9 basis points higher at 1.418%.

On March 18, 2020, when investors ditched British government bonds as they sought the security of U.S. dollar liquidity during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the closing yield for the gilt was 1.342%.

Thirty-year gilt yields last closed higher than their current level in July 2019.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 5 basis points higher on the day at 0.77%, their highest since March 2020.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

