UK 30-year borrowing costs rise to highest since 1998

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 30-year British government bonds rose to their highest in more than 25 years on Friday, part of a broader global move as tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about higher oil prices and inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year gilt GB30YT=RR rose as high as 5.119%, up 4 basis points on the day to its highest since September 1998, according to LSEG data, pushing past a previous peak of 5.115% set on Oct. 4.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 1 basis point higher on the day at 4.69%.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

