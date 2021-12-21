UK 30-year bond yield climbs back to highest since Omicron

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British 30-year gilt yields hit their highest on Tuesday since global financial markets were first stung by news of the Omicron coronavirus variant, as investors turned their attention back towards to shares and other riskier assets.

The 30-year gilt yield GB30YT=RR rose more than five basis points on the day to peak at 1.008%, its highest since Nov. 25. Markets opened sharply lower on Nov. 26 due to concern about Omicron.

Short-dated government bond yields also rose with the two-year yield GB2YT=RR touching 0.586%, the highest since Dec. 1 and up about four basis points on the day.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

