UK 20-year gilt yields rise to highest since BoE's Sept. 28 intervention

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL BOYCE

British 20-year government bond yields rose on Thursday to their highest since the Bank of England announced on Sept. 28 that it would intervene in the gilt market, with long-dated gilts in particular underperforming against German debt.

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British 20-year government bond yields rose on Thursday to their highest since the Bank of England announced on Sept. 28 that it would intervene in the gilt market, with long-dated gilts in particular underperforming against German debt.

Twenty-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR were up 12 basis points at 4.424% at 1030 GMT while the equivalent German bond DE20YT=RR was flat.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR rose 16 basis points on the day to 4.159%, their highest since Oct. 3.

All yields were well below the peaks at which the BoE intervened and have not risen as sharply as in the run-up to the intervention, when some investment funds told the BoE they were close to collapse.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jason Neely)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More