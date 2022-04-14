UK 20-year gilt yields highest since June 2016

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - British 20-year government bond yields rose to their highest since the day of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, tracking a similar rise in the yields of long-dated U.S. Treasuries.

The 20-year gilt yield GB20YT=RR rose as high as 2.122%, up 9 basis points on the day, while 30-year yields GB30YT=RR rose by 10 basis points to their highest since December 2018 at 2.059%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

