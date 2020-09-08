UK 2-year gilt yields drop to near record low on Brexit worries

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Yields on two-year British government bonds slumped to just above a record low on Tuesday as investors took fright at the growing tension between Britain and the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal.

The yield on 2-year gilts touched -0.124%, the lowest since July 14 - when they hit an all-time low of -0.130% on worries about the economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic - and were down about seven basis points on the day.

Five-year gilt yields hit their lowest since Aug. 8.

Equivalent German government debt was little changed on Tuesday.

Investors tend to seek out the safety of government bonds and sell riskier assets at times of political and economic uncertainty, pushing their yields down.

Earlier on Tuesday, investors put in bids worth more than 76 billion pounds ($99 billion) of 15-year British government bonds at a sale via syndication of 8 billion pounds worth of debt, a bookrunner said.

The sale was part of Britain's borrowing surge to pay for its huge spending response to the coronavirus crisis.

Sterling fell sharply for a second day as fears grew that Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to undermine Britain's Brexit divorce treaty which could scupper the negotiations with the EU about a new trade deal.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

