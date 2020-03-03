UK 2-year gilt yield hits 2-1/2 year low after Fed rate cut

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government debt GB2YT=RR fell to its lowest since September 2017 on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The yield on two-year gilts fell as low as 0.216% and was down about 4 basis points on the day at 0.227% at 1525 GMT.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he expected a "powerful and timely" global response to the threat posed to the economy by coronavirus. He also said he expected different countries would take different measures.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

