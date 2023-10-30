UK 2-year gilt yield falls to four-month low ahead of BoE decision

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yield on two-year British government bonds fell to its lowest since mid-June in early trade on Monday as investors further scaled back their expectations of the Bank of England raising interest rates later this week.

The yield GB2YT=RR dropped to a low of 4.707%, a fall of about four basis points, roughly in line with German bunds.

Markets were putting just a 4% chance of the BoE raising Bank Rate on Thursday after its November meeting. That would represent its second consecutive hold after 14 back-to-back increases in borrowing costs to fight high inflation.

