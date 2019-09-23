UK 10-year yields drop to two-week low after weak German data

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields fell to a two-week low on Monday, after bond prices rose across Europe following weaker-than-expected German data that showed the private sector contracting for the first time in more than six years.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR fell almost 6 basis points to 0.569% by 0743 GMT, their lowest since Sept. 9, while 30-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR sank below 1% for the first time in more than two weeks to 0.991%, their lowest since Sept. 4.

IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 49.1 in September from 51.7 the previous month, as a manufacturing recession deepened unexpectedly and growth in the service sector lost momentum.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.