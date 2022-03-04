UK 10-year gilts record biggest weekly rise since 2011

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British 10-year government bonds recorded their biggest weekly rise in more than a decade on Friday, as stock markets slid and investors sought safe assets as concerns mounted over Russia's war in Ukraine.

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bonds recorded their biggest weekly rise in more than a decade on Friday, as stock markets slid and investors sought safe assets as concerns mounted over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 10 basis points on the day at 1.205% and were 25 basis points than a week earlier in their biggest weekly fall since November 2011.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were 8 basis points down at 1.06% and 14 basis points lower than a week before.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More