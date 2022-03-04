UK 10-year gilts record biggest weekly rise since 2011

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bonds recorded their biggest weekly rise in more than a decade on Friday, as stock markets slid and investors sought safe assets as concerns mounted over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were down 10 basis points on the day at 1.205% and were 25 basis points than a week earlier in their biggest weekly fall since November 2011.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR were 8 basis points down at 1.06% and 14 basis points lower than a week before.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

