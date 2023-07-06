UK 10-year gilt yields surge past post-'mini budget' high

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields surged past the peak they reached last October in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Liz Truss's "mini budget" to hit their highest level since October 2008 on Thursday.

Ten-year yields hit a peak of 4.661% at 1250 GMT, up more than 16 basis points on the day.

Investors have been ramping up bets on higher Bank of England rates against a backdrop of more persistent inflation, and the impact which had previously been concentrated on shorter maturities is now spreading to longer-dated debt. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar) ((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;)) Keywords: BRITAIN BONDS/ (URGENT)

