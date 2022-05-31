UK 10-year gilt yields rise to highest since July 2015

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields GB10YT=RR rose to their highest level since July 2015 as part of a global sell-off in government bonds following a record euro zone inflation reading and stronger-than-expected U.S. sentiment figures.

Ten-year gilt yields rose as high as 2.094%, up more than 10 basis points on the day, while 30-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR touched their highest since May 2016 at 2.361%, also up 10 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

