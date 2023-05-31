UK 10-year gilt yields hit lowest since before inflation data shock

By David Milliken

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - British government bond prices rallied on Wednesday, pushing 10-year gilt yields to their lowest since before the release of last Wednesday's unexpectedly high inflation data on May 24 although two-year yields remained above those levels.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR were 7 basis points (bps) down on the day at 4.17% at 0930 GMT, having fallen as low as 4.153% at 0836 GMT, the lowest yield since May 23.

The fall was down broadly in line with that of yields on German 10-year debt DE10YT=RR after lower-than-expected French inflation data.

On Tuesday, gilt yields followed U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR lower after U.S. politicians came closer to resolving their budget impasse.

Two-year gilt yields GB2YT=RR hit a one-week low of 4.286% at 0836 GMT, down more than 10 bps on the day, and were 9 bps lower at 4.34%.

The release of April consumer price inflation data on May 24 sent gilt yields soaring after the annual CPI rate dropped only to 8.7% rather than the bigger decline to 8.2% which markets had expected.

This triggered the sharpest weekly sell-off for two-year gilts since the end of September, when then-Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget plans led to financial market turmoil, and this jump in yields has led to some mortgage offers being pulled.

Economists say the higher borrowing costs in markets will add to the drag on an economy that is growing only slowly.

Two-year yields are now down more than 20 bps from their peak last week, but are still on course for their largest calendar-month rise since September, up 56 bps on the month.

Financial markets continue to expect the Bank of England to raise rates to 5.5% by the end of the year, up from 4.5% presently and around half a point more tightening than expected before the most recent British inflation data.

"There continues to be scope for yields to soar as the Bank of England prepares to hike rates further," market analysts at Saxo said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

