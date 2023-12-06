UK 10-year gilt yields fall below 4% for first time since May

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ten-year British government bond yields dropped below 4% on Wednesday for the first time since May as financial markets bet on interest rate cuts early next year from the world's major central banks.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR - which move opposite to prices - fell as low as 3.976% at 1332 GMT, down 5 basis points on the day and their lowest since May 22.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR dropped to their lowest since May as well at 4.002%.

Financial markets have fully priced in a first quarter-point rate cut by the BoE for June, and see a 60% chance that the first cut will come a month earlier.

However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated at a press conference on Wednesday that he still believed BoE interest rates would need to remain at their current 5.25% "for an extended period" to tame inflation.

Markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to start loosening policy earlier, as their inflation pressures have eased faster than the BoE's.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

