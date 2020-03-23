UK 10-year gilt yields drop to near one-week low

British government bonds rose on Monday, modestly extending strong gains seen following last week's 200 billion pound Bank of England bond purchase plan, taking 10-year yields close to a one-week low.

The yield on 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR dropped to 0.493% when trading started and at 0814 GMT it was down by about 4 basis points at 0.52%, slightly outperforming German 10-year debt DE10YT=RR.

