UK 10-year gilt yields drop to near one-week low

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British government bonds rose on Monday, modestly extending strong gains seen following last week's 200 billion pound Bank of England bond purchase plan, taking 10-year yields close to a one-week low.

The yield on 10-year gilts GB10YT=RR dropped to 0.493% when trading started and at 0814 GMT it was down by about 4 basis points at 0.52%, slightly outperforming German 10-year debt DE10YT=RR.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.