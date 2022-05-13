UK 10-year gilt yield set for biggest weekly fall since 2011

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The yield on British 10-year government bonds was on course for its biggest one-week fall since April 2011 after the Bank of England last week said the country's economy was set for a sharp slowdown and could fall into a recession.

At 1345 GMT on Friday, the 10-year gilt yield 10YT=RR was up about six basis points on the day at 1.734% but was down by about 27 basis points from its close on Friday of last week.

(Reporting by Yoruk Behceli Writing by William Schomberg)

