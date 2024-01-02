UK 10-year gilt yield set for biggest one-day rise since August

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year British government bonds was on course for its biggest one-day jump in almost five months, as investors globally eased back on some of their recent debt-buying that was sparked by hopes of interest rate cuts by central banks.

The 10-year gilt yield jumped by more than 15 basis points - putting it on track for the biggest increase over a single session since Aug. 11 - to hit a peak of 3.695% on Tuesday, its highest since Dec. 19.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

