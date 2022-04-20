UK 10-year gilt yield rises above 2% for first time since 2015

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark British 10-year government bond GB10YT=RR rose in early trade on Wednesday above 2% for the first time since November 2015, before easing back.

As of 0718 GMT, the 10-year gilt yield was flat on the day at 1.972%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

