UK 10-year gilt yield rises above 2% for first time since 2015

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The yield on the benchmark British 10-year government bond rose in early trade on Wednesday above 2% for the first time since November 2015, before easing back.

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark British 10-year government bond GB10YT=RR rose in early trade on Wednesday above 2% for the first time since November 2015, before easing back.

As of 0718 GMT, the 10-year gilt yield was flat on the day at 1.972%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More