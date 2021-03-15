UK 10-year gilt yield hits highest since last year's "dash for cash"

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The yields on 10-year British government bonds hit their highest since the "dash for cash" at the onset of the coronavirus crisis in March last year as investors continued to focus on the prospect for economic recovery.

Ten-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR edged up by almost 2 basis points to 0.843% at 1146 GMT.

Earlier on Monday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was more optimistic about the economy, "with a large dose of caution," and the rise in rates in financial markets was consistent with recovery prospects.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.